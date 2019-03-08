Delays and cancellations on train services between Norwich and coast
PUBLISHED: 06:46 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:06 12 November 2019
Archant
Trains between Norwich and Cromer have been affected by a points failure.
The line was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning following the failure between Wroxham and North Walsham, which caused some services between Norwich, Cromer and Sheringham to be cancelled.
Network Rail said at 6.20am that the line had reopened, but that trains could be subject to cancellations or delays of up to 30 minutes.
Meanwhile Greater Anglia said the 6.58am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich and the 7.48am service from Lowestoft to Norwich had also been cancelled due to train faults.