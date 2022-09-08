Prime minister Liz Truss pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Prime minister Liz Truss addressed the nation outside of No 10 following the news of The Queen's death - Credit: PA

Prime minister Liz Truss addressed the nation outside No 10 following the news of the Queen's death this evening.

Dressed in black, Ms Truss said the Her Majesty's death came as a "huge shock" that has "devastated" the nation.

“Britain is the great country it is today because of her," she said.

“She ascended the throne just after the Second World War. She championed the development of the Commonwealth – from a small group of seven countries to a family of 56 nations spanning every continent of the world.

“We are now a modern, thriving, dynamic nation.

“Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed.

“She was the very spirit of Great Britain – and that spirit will endure.

“It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years.

"Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.

“In return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all."

The Queen has died aged 96 - Credit: PA

Speaking of her visit to see the Queen at Barmoral on Tuesday - the day she was appointed prime minister - Ms Truss added: "Earlier this week at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th prime minister.

“Throughout her life she’s visited more than 100 countries and she’s touched the lives of millions around the world.

“In the difficult days ahead we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service.

“It is a day of great loss but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

King Charles III will now take the throne and Ms Truss said the country will support him.

"Today the crown passes, as it has done for more than 1,000 years, to our new monarch, to our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III," she added.

“We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much, to so many, for so long.

“And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words ‘God save the King’.”