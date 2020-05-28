Search

Advanced search

PM refuses questions about Dominic Cummings to advisers

PUBLISHED: 19:45 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:45 28 May 2020

Handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street of (left to right) Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday May 28, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street of (left to right) Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday May 28, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Boris Johnson stopped journalists questioning two of the country’s top coronavirus advisers about the ongoing Dominic Cummings controversy.

At Thursday’s daily briefing, the prime minister said he would not allow scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance, and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty to answer questions on the row.

More: Groups of six people can meet outside as lockdown is eased

It was the officials’ first appearance since news of the PM’s chief aide journey to County Durham during lockdown, which has seen calls for his resignation.

Earlier on Thursday, Durham Constabulary said Mr Cummings might have committed “a minor breach” of rules when he drove to Barnard Castle.

You may also want to watch:

More: What has your MP said about the Dominic Cummings controversy?

Mr Johnson said: “I’ve said quite a lot on this matter already and what I also note is that what Durham police said was that they were going to take no action and that the matter was closed.

“And I intend to draw a line under the matter, as I said yesterday to the Parliamentary Liaison Committee.

“It’s very, very important that our medical officers and scientific advisers do not get dragged into what I think most people would recognise is fundamentally a political argument.”

Both Professor Whitty and Sir Patrick answered that they had no desire to get involved in politics.

Professor Whitty replied: “The desire to not get pulled into politics is far stronger on the part of Sir Patrick and me than it is in the Prime Minister.”

Sir Patrick added: “I’m a civil servant, I’m politically neutral, I don’t want to get involved in politics at all.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

Cyclist left in ditch with head injuries after hit-and-run

A woman suffered head injuries after a crash on Ringland Lane in Costessey. Picture: Google

See inside this rare 1970s townhouse in Norwich city centre for sale for £425,000

This five-bedroom townhouse at Conesford Drive in Bracondale, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist left in ditch with head injuries after hit-and-run

A woman suffered head injuries after a crash on Ringland Lane in Costessey. Picture: Google

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

Stunning Norfolk gardens reopen after lockdown closure

Hindringham Hall. Picture: Hindringham Hall

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Premier League to resume with midweek fixtures on June 17

The Premier League will reportedly resume on Wednesday, June 17 Picture: PA
Drive 24