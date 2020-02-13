Firefighters and air ambulance tackle bungalow fire which closes busy city road

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Firefighters have dealt with a blaze at a bungalow which also saw the air ambulance called into action and a busy city road closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire fighters at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fire fighters at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters have dealt with a blaze at a bungalow which also saw the air ambulance called into action and a busy city road closed.

Crews were called to Plumstead Road at around 4.15pm, with the air ambulance helicopter landing near to Lionswood Junior School. Drivers were being rerouted around the area near Plumstead Road Library.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a person being treated after being removed from the bungalow by firefighters.

One woman, who lives on Plumstead Road, said her five-year-old daughter alerted her to the fire.

Fire fighters at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fire fighters at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 27-year-old said: "I didn't think anything of it when I heard sirens but we looked out and saw all the blue lights. There was smoke and we heard the helicopter ambulance."

One man, who has two children at the school, described the scene as "frightening".

He said: "There's a lot of children that live down here, it's not what you want to see. Obviously it makes you think about what would happen if that was your home or your family."

An East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesman said its Anglia 1 helicopter was dispatched to Norwich at 4.45pm, and dropped medical crews at the scene.

Fire fighters at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fire fighters at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police, Norfolk Fire Service and ambulance service are on the scene.

A fire service spokesman said a call was received at 4.14pm to a domestic fire.

More to follow.