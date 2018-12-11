Poll

Empty pub branded ‘dead building’ amid calls to reopen

Residents have branded the empty pub a "dead building". Picture: ROBIN HAWKES

Concerns an empty pub once branded ‘a war zone’ could be turned into housing have been quashed by the company which owns it.

Residents of South Creake, near Fakenham, have called for more to be done following the closure of Plume of Feathers in the north Norfolk village.

It comes following complaints about the condition of the building - with claims that fresh damage is now plaguing the exterior - and fears that the site could be developed into new homes.

Resident Robin Hawkes said the pub, on Fakenham Road, had now become a “dead building” and called for action to be taken.

He said: “There’s still nothing going on there other than the fact one of the upstairs window sills has rotted away and the window has opened up to the weather.

Pictured in damage to the window. Picture: ROBIN HAWKES

“The state of the building is deteriorating in front of our eyes. It’s very depressing for the village to see it as it is.

“In the past, at this time of year, the place would be vibrant with Christmas menus. Today it’s a dead building.

“Still a sad sight in our village.”

Mr Hawkes said work vans had been spotted in the area and was concerned that a housing development could be on the cards for the site’s future.

Residents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The once-popular pub first came under fire back in August , amid concerns it was a blight on one of north Norfolk’s most picturesque villages.

People took to social media to complain about the temporary metal shutters on the building’s front, saying they ruined the appearance of the village.

Since the pub closed its doors in June this year, it has been taken over by Star Pubs and Bars - the leased pub business of Heineken UK.

A Star Pubs and Bars’ spokesperson said they were still finalising plans and were quick to alleviate fears over demolishing the pub to make way for houses.

Residents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Residents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

“We have been running a recruitment campaign to find a licensee for the Plume of Feathers to work with us on a major refurbishment. The aim remains to create an outstanding pub for the village and the area serving great food and drink. We have had a number of enquiries, which we are progressing.”

The spokesperson added that the pub was “regularly checked” to make sure it remained weatherproof and watertight.

- If you are interested in taking over the pub contact 08085 949596 or visit www.starpubs.co.uk for more details.

Residents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Residents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP