Plot of land with planning approval for home set for auction

PUBLISHED: 11:20 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 29 February 2020

A single building plot adjacent to Hall Cottage on Church Road, Henstead that has planning permission for a detached dwelling is set for auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Archant

A plot of land which has planning permission for a detached home is set to be auctioned off.

The parcel of land, which is close to Hall Cottage on Church Road, Henstead, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is set to go under the hammer at an auction being held at Dunston Hall Hotel - on the outskirts of Norwich - on Wednesday, April 15.

With a minimum guide price of £110,000 to £130,000 plus fees, it is for sale on a freehold tenure.

Described as "land adjacent Hall Cottage" it is a "single building plot with planning permission for a detached dwelling."

The property description from the auctioneers states that the building plot "comprises a parcel of land extending to around 300sq/m with planning permission granted on appeal to build a three bedroom detached 1.5 storey home.

"The land is a flat plot with direct road frontage.

"It also has a right of way over part of the gardens of Hall Cottage to use the existing access to the highway."

Planning permission was granted, on appeal, in February 2020 for the construction of a single detached dwelling.

