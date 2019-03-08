Plot of land with planning approval fails to sell at auction

A plot of land on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft that has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow failed to sell at an auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Archant

A plot of land that has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow failed to sell at an auction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The parcel of land on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft had been marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It was due to be sold at an auction being held at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich on Wednesday, October 23, with a guide price of £120,000 plus fees.

However the freehold plot/building land comprising "a parcel of land extending to around 0.13 of an acre with full planning permission to install a superior three/four bedroom detached chalet bungalow with garage," was unsold at the auction.