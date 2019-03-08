Plot of land with planning approval set for auction

A plot of land on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft that has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow is set to be auctioned off next week. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Archant

A plot of land that has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow is set to be auctioned off next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A plot of land on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft that has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow is set to be auctioned off next week. Picture: Auction House East Anglia A plot of land on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft that has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow is set to be auctioned off next week. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

The parcel of land on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

A plot of land on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft that has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow is set to be auctioned off next week. Picture: Auction House East Anglia A plot of land on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft that has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow is set to be auctioned off next week. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

It is due to be sold at an auction being held at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich on Wednesday, October 23, with a guide price of £120,000 plus fees.

Described as a "single building plot for detached chalet bungalow," the property description from the auctioneers states that the freehold plot/building land "comprises a parcel of land extending to around 0.13 of an acre with full planning permission to install a superior three/four bedroom detached chalet bungalow with garage.

"The plot is adjacent to 298 Yarmouth Road and Gunton Lodge on Gunton Avenue.

"The address will be 300 Yarmouth Road."

It is for sale on a freehold tenure at the auction as Lot 14, with a guide price of £120,000 plus fees.

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/99485