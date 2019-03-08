Plot of land with planning approval for chalet bungalow set for auction

A plot of land on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft that has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow is set for auction next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Archant

A plot of land which has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow is set to be auctioned off next month.

The parcel of land, on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft, is being marketed once more by Auction House East Anglia.

It was due to be sold last month, but after failing to sell it is set to go under the hammer at an auction being held at Dunston Hall Hotel - on the outskirts of Norwich - on Wednesday, December 4.

With a guide price of £100,000 to £120,000 plus fees, it is for sale on a freehold tenure.

Described as a "single building plot for detached chalet bungalow," the property description from the auctioneers states that the freehold plot/building land "comprises a parcel of land extending to around 0.13 of an acre with full planning permission to install a superior three/four bedroom detached chalet bungalow with garage.

"The plot is adjacent to 298 Yarmouth Road and Gunton Lodge on Gunton Avenue.

"The address will be 300 Yarmouth Road."

Full planning permission was granted in November 2017 for construction of a chalet bungalow.