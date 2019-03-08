Search

Ploddy the dinosaur turns heads at the Royal Norfolk Show

PUBLISHED: 16:06 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 27 June 2019

Ploddy the diplodocus parades through the Royal Norfolk Show with her handler The Very Rev Jane Hedges. Byline: Sonya Duncan

A giant dinosaur puppet had heads turning at the Royal Norfolk Show as it plodded its way around the showground and into the grand ring for the closing ceremony.

The 28ft diplodocus puppet, known as Ploddy, was at the show to mark the start of the countdown to the arrival of the Natural History Museum's Dippy the diplodocus to Norwich Cathedral next year.

Taking in tour of the show ground, including a stop of at Diocese of Norwich's tent, the prehistoric puppet proved to be an unusual sight among the cattle, sheep and pigs more commonly spotted at the Royal Norfolk Show.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said: "The arrival of the Natural History Museum's Dippy in 2020 [is an] incredibly exciting projects for Norwich Cathedral."

Following on from the Royal Norfolk Show, Ploddy will also be appearing in the Lord Mayor's Procession on Saturday July 6.

