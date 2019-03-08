Video

WATCH: 'Full Scream Ahead': Pleasurewood hills thrills visitors with new scare mazes

All aboard...if you dare. Woody Bear at the Full Scream Ahead attraction at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A popular amusement park has ramped up its fear factor in time for Halloween with two brand new terrifying 'scare mazes'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He's behind you! Archie Garrod, 10, Ivy Brown, 10 and Oliver Garrod, 7 all from Lowestoft, enjoying the spooky fun at Pleasurewood Hills during half term. Picture: Neil Didsbury He's behind you! Archie Garrod, 10, Ivy Brown, 10 and Oliver Garrod, 7 all from Lowestoft, enjoying the spooky fun at Pleasurewood Hills during half term. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft has partnered with scare entertainment company AtmosFear! to create two scare mazes which will leave visitors screaming, for this week only.

If you're brave enough, 'Hob's Revenge' will have you break into a deep mine shaft exploring an abandoned flint mine which no-one has ventured in... until now.

The "insidious" Hob, from the park's first ever scare ride 'Hob's Pit', which opened at the park in 2013, is back and out for revenge.

On the other side of the park, the 'Full Scream Ahead' maze will take you on board undertaker Sydney Graves' old funerary train trying to evade the clutches of the undead as they seek their final resting place.

Pleasurewood Chills - Woody Bear at the entrance to Hob's Revenge as the theme park hosts a week of spooky family fun. Picture: Neil Didsbury Pleasurewood Chills - Woody Bear at the entrance to Hob's Revenge as the theme park hosts a week of spooky family fun. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pleasurewood Hills opened the new attractions on Monday, October 19, and they will be scaring park visitors until Sunday, October 27.

With live actors, confined spaces, narrow tunnels of total darkness and sudden loud noises, the attractions are something visitors will never forget.

Alongside the two scare mazes, the 'Pleasurewood Chills' set of attractions includes a creepy crawly cave, slime-making workshops, pumpkin carving, and gruesome makeup stands all over the park.

There are more unique attractions such as the ghostbusters Ecto 1 Limousine, face painting, and an evening of clairvoyance at the castle theatre also secheduled.

Boo! Live actors add to the spooky fun at Pleasurewood Hills this week with new interactive experiences on offer. Picture: Neil Didsbury Boo! Live actors add to the spooky fun at Pleasurewood Hills this week with new interactive experiences on offer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The week of spooky celebrations will end with a bang as the spectacular Titanium Fireworks, responsible for New Year's Eve in London, will put on a display.

Ricky Lark, the general manager of the amusement park, said: "We're really pleased that AtmosFear! Scare Entertainment have returned to the park.

"They have an excellent reputation in the industry so we're sure that Hob's Revenge and Full Scream will be a hit."

The park's sales manager added that the response to the attractions so far was 'fantastic', saying: "They made something real into a terrifying experience, and everyone is enjoying it."

Tickets are still on sale, though scare maze visitors must be aged 16 or above.

More information can be found at pleasurewoodhills.com/pleasurewood-chills-halloween/.