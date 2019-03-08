Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European
Video

WATCH: 'Full Scream Ahead': Pleasurewood hills thrills visitors with new scare mazes

PUBLISHED: 17:27 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 23 October 2019

All aboard...if you dare. Woody Bear at the Full Scream Ahead attraction at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

All aboard...if you dare. Woody Bear at the Full Scream Ahead attraction at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A popular amusement park has ramped up its fear factor in time for Halloween with two brand new terrifying 'scare mazes'.

He's behind you! Archie Garrod, 10, Ivy Brown, 10 and Oliver Garrod, 7 all from Lowestoft, enjoying the spooky fun at Pleasurewood Hills during half term. Picture: Neil DidsburyHe's behind you! Archie Garrod, 10, Ivy Brown, 10 and Oliver Garrod, 7 all from Lowestoft, enjoying the spooky fun at Pleasurewood Hills during half term. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft has partnered with scare entertainment company AtmosFear! to create two scare mazes which will leave visitors screaming, for this week only.

If you're brave enough, 'Hob's Revenge' will have you break into a deep mine shaft exploring an abandoned flint mine which no-one has ventured in... until now.

The "insidious" Hob, from the park's first ever scare ride 'Hob's Pit', which opened at the park in 2013, is back and out for revenge.

On the other side of the park, the 'Full Scream Ahead' maze will take you on board undertaker Sydney Graves' old funerary train trying to evade the clutches of the undead as they seek their final resting place.

Pleasurewood Chills - Woody Bear at the entrance to Hob's Revenge as the theme park hosts a week of spooky family fun. Picture: Neil DidsburyPleasurewood Chills - Woody Bear at the entrance to Hob's Revenge as the theme park hosts a week of spooky family fun. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pleasurewood Hills opened the new attractions on Monday, October 19, and they will be scaring park visitors until Sunday, October 27.

With live actors, confined spaces, narrow tunnels of total darkness and sudden loud noises, the attractions are something visitors will never forget.

Alongside the two scare mazes, the 'Pleasurewood Chills' set of attractions includes a creepy crawly cave, slime-making workshops, pumpkin carving, and gruesome makeup stands all over the park.

There are more unique attractions such as the ghostbusters Ecto 1 Limousine, face painting, and an evening of clairvoyance at the castle theatre also secheduled.

Boo! Live actors add to the spooky fun at Pleasurewood Hills this week with new interactive experiences on offer. Picture: Neil DidsburyBoo! Live actors add to the spooky fun at Pleasurewood Hills this week with new interactive experiences on offer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The week of spooky celebrations will end with a bang as the spectacular Titanium Fireworks, responsible for New Year's Eve in London, will put on a display.

Ricky Lark, the general manager of the amusement park, said: "We're really pleased that AtmosFear! Scare Entertainment have returned to the park.

"They have an excellent reputation in the industry so we're sure that Hob's Revenge and Full Scream will be a hit."

The park's sales manager added that the response to the attractions so far was 'fantastic', saying: "They made something real into a terrifying experience, and everyone is enjoying it."

Tickets are still on sale, though scare maze visitors must be aged 16 or above.

More information can be found at pleasurewoodhills.com/pleasurewood-chills-halloween/.

Most Read

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Little Melton after a sewer under School Lane became blocked. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Basking shark seen off Norfolk

A basking shark spotted off the Cromer coast in 2017. Picture John Davies.

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Town to survey traffic in bid to ban lorries from its streets

Eye town centre is frequently congested with lorries trying to negotiate its narrow streets. Picture: Nick England

Beloved home of holiday firm founder goes up for sale for £1.35 million

Vere Lodge, now for sale for offers in excess of £1.35m. Pic: Brown & Co

Crash causes delays on the A11

Police are on the scene of an car crash in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Review: Echo Youth Trust’s The Witches and Quick-brewed Macbeth - terrifyingly polished performances from dedicated young casts for Halloween

Echo Youth Theatre's production of The Witches at The Assembly House - Grandma and Boy Mouse (C) Echo Youth Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists