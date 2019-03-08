Girl’s 11th birthday “ruined” after getting stuck on rides at Suffolk theme park

A mum claims her 11-year-old daughter’s birthday was “ruined” after she was stranded on three rides at Pleasurewood Hills.

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend.

But instead of a fun-filled birthday, Abi left the park terrified after her mother claims three rides - the Marble Madness, the Timberfall and the Wipe Out all malfunctioned on Sunday.

Carrie Doddington said it is a birthday her daughter “will never forget” for all the wrong reasons.

“For her birthday she had nine friends come to Pleasurewood Hills. But the rides kept on breaking down - most of the machines were not even working.

“They also ran out of food and hot drinks,” the 35-year-old added, “she wishes she didn’t go there now for her birthday.”

Mrs Doddington claims when she complained to a staff member at the front gate they said “what do you expect- it is the first day”.

“They should make sure the rides are trustworthy before they open. We spent a lot of money - it would have been nice to have an apology and be shown a bit of respect,” she said.

The day before, a roller coaster at the theme park carrying around 12 people malfunctioned leaving terrified riders stuck on the steep track of the Marble Madness.

On the same day, at around 4pm the 120ft Wipe Out roller coaster was evacuated after a train carrying around a dozen people had stopped at the lift on the bottom of the ride.

Shaylee Leveridge, 20, from Tuckswood spent the day at the theme park for her sister’s birthday and saw riders be lowered down from the ride in a harness.

Miss Leveridge said: “The people who work there said it wasn’t serious but they were rushing around with the harnesses.”

Pleasurewood Hill did not want to make a comment about the claims made on Sunday.