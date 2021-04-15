All set for reopening at Pleasurewood Hills

Published: 5:39 PM April 15, 2021

New signage installed at the entrance to Pleasurewood Hills ahead of the new season starting this weekend. Picture: Pleasurewood Hills Facebook - Credit: Pleasurewood Hills Facebook

Thrill seekers are in for a treat as a popular attraction reopens this weekend.

Pleasurewood Hills opens at 10am on Saturday, April 17.

Ahead of the opening, a Pleasurewood Hills spokesman said: "We are thrilled to welcome our guests back for another fun-filled season as we open the gates again on Saturday, April 17.

"Join Woody Bear and the team with all your favourite rides, shows and attractions."

With the award winning theme park featuring over 35 rides, shows and attractions, an updated list of what is currently open is included on the website.

Food outlets are takeaway only at the moment and safety measures include the regular cleaning of rides and touch points, with social distancing markers across the park. Masks are required in all queues and indoor areas unless exempt.

Pre-booking is essential at www.pleasurewoodhills.com