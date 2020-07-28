Pleasurewood Hills nominated for national awards

A popular theme park has been shortlisted for several national awards.

Management at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft said they were “thrilled” after being nominated for the national theme park awards, which recognise achievements in the theme park world.

The Lowestoft-based theme park has been shortlisted in six categories in the awards hosted by the UK Theme Parks website.

Voting is now open and Pleasurewood Hills is calling on fans to go online and cast their vote.

The park has been shortlisted for awards including Best Theme Park for Families, Best Social Media Engagement, Best Customer Service and Best Value.

The park’s mascot Woody Bear is also in the spotlight as his dance parties are one of the contenders in the Best Lockdown Activity category.

Marketing and sales manager Andrew Fuller said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the park, to be recognised for the hard work from the team and the guest experience.

“We are very proud and would like to thank all our guests over the years for the continued support.”

Voting is open until Thursday, August 20 via www.themeparks-uk.com/vote

