'A disco with a bit of a difference!' Mascots to dust off their dancing shoes

Pleasurewood Hills legend Woody Bear will be taking part in a Mascot Dance Off at the theme park this weekend. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Mascots from across the region are coming together for a dance off at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft this Saturday.

Dance Dance Dance

Sat 21st Sept we are hosting the first ever Strictly Mascot Dance Off @pwhills Do you know a business/organisation with a mascot? Think they have better dance moves than Woody? Tag them in the comments below https://t.co/yCFkoYc1tI pic.twitter.com/DfsJx6IPlM — Pleasurewood Hills (@pwhills) September 18, 2019

The theme park's very own mascot Woody Bear has challenged other cuddly friends from businesses and organisations locally to join him.

The mascots will be dusting off their dancing shoes and perfecting their dance moves as they try their best to outshine the others and be declared the 2019 Mascot Dance Off champion.

Not only will the top dancer claim a trophy, but the winning mascot will also get to take home tickets for this year's Pleasurewood Chills, a special Halloween-themed event that takes place during October half term.

A Pleasurewood Hills spokesman said: "Woody has been inspired by the return of Strictly to our TV screens and, as he will never get to star in the show, wanted to bring a little bit of the magic of dance to the park.

"It's a great opportunity for different businesses and organisations to come along and have some fun.

"We hope visitors to the park will enjoy watching a disco with a bit of a difference!"

The Mascot Dance Off, taking place between 10am and 11am on September 21, is being organised as part of the park's Super September celebrations which have seen different activities organised for each weekend throughout the month.

The end of the month will be marked with a treat for fans of the animated TV show PJ Masks.

Superhero Catboy and arch enemy Luna Girl will be bringing some PJ Masks magic to the park on Saturday and Sunday September, 28-29 when they appear during story time sessions, led by a narrator.