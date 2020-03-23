Search

Re-opening of Pleasurewood Hills postponed due to Coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:28 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 23 March 2020

Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft has postponed its re-opening of the popular theme park. Picture: Mick Howes

Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft has postponed its re-opening of the popular theme park. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A popular theme park that was due to re-open next month is postponing its opening amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Pleasurewood Hills theme park was due to host a special season opening party on Saturday, April 4 to launch the 2020 season.

But a statement on its website said: “Further to recent updates from the UK Government in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 Coronavirus, we have taken the decision to postpone the opening of Pleasurewood Hills as a precautionary measure.

“While like many we have been looking forward to the opening of the park, we believe it is in the best interests of our guests and staff to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“If you have pre-booked a visit to the park, please do not travel.

“We will work closely with the authorities to have the park open as soon as it is appropriate to do so.”

With the opening postponed, it adds that the theme park “will be likely to remain closed for the duration of the Easter holidays.”

For any queries, email feedback@pleasurewoodhills.com

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

