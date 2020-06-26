Pleasurewood Hills ready for reopening

The general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark, is preparing to welcome guests back to the theme park once more from July 4.

A popular theme park is set to reopen its doors next weekend.

Pleasurewood Hills will reopen on Saturday, July 4 – three months after it was scheduled to launch its new season.

The theme park was due to host a special season opening party on Saturday, April 4 to launch the 2020 season, but that was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak .

It will now reopen on July 4 – with guests safely able to enjoy the park.

With the theme park implementing safety measures, a limited number of guests will be admitted at the same time.

Guests can only purchase and reserve tickets online, and purchased tickets must be accompanied by a booking reservation.

Additional hygiene measures will be in place along with on-site signage.

Pleasurewood Hills general manager Ricky Lark said: “We are eager to welcome our guests back to Pleasurewood Hills.

“We didn’t want to rush to open Pleasurewood Hills without being optimally prepared and testing in advance with responsible steps towards a controlled opening.”