Scare mazes set to thrill theme park visitors

Two new scare mazes are set to be unveiled at Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park in Lowestoft for Halloween. Full Scream Ahead which will take visitors on a journey they'll want to forget.

A major scare entertainment company is partnering with a popular theme park to bring a brand new Extreme Scream experience to the region this Halloween.

Two new scare mazes are set to be unveiled at Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park in Lowestoft for Halloween. Hob’s Revenge which is set ‘underground’ in a disused ‘mine shaft’ Picture: Pleasurewood Hills Two new scare mazes are set to be unveiled at Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park in Lowestoft for Halloween. Hob’s Revenge which is set ‘underground’ in a disused ‘mine shaft’ Picture: Pleasurewood Hills

AtmosFear! Scare Entertainment, who specialise in the design and production of scare attractions and entertainment, will be thrilling visitors to the Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft from October 19 to October 27.

The company has created two experiences for the theme park - Hob's Revenge, which is set underground in a disused mine shaft and Full Scream Ahead, which will take visitors on a journey they'll want to forget.

Live actors are currently being recruited for the attractions and a team at the park has been working behind the scenes to build the sets which have been designed by AtmosFear! Scare Entertainment.

This isn't the first time they've joined forces as they worked together to create Hob's Pit - a scare ride which opened at Pleasurewood Hills in 2013.

Ricky Lark, general manager at Pleasurewood Hills, said: "We're really pleased that AtmosFear! Scare Entertainment have returned to the park and are looking forward to seeing their visions becoming a reality for Halloween.

"They have an excellent reputation in the industry so we're sure that Hob's Revenge and Full Scream will be a hit with our visitors."

The scare attractions are for over 16s only and are part of the Halloween-themed activities held at the park for Pleasurewood Chills.

Anyone wishing to visit the two experiences will have to buy a ticket to the park and upgrade their ticket so that it includes entry to the mazes.

From October 19 to 27, visitors to the park can enjoy all the usual shows and rides, plus additional activities ranging from slime making workshops to special effects makeup and face painting to the creepy crawly caves and a clairvoyance evening.

The spooky celebrations will be brought to a close with a spectacular firework display by Titanium Fireworks, the company responsible for the New Year's Eve display in London.

Tickets are on sale now, and for full details visit pleasurewoodhills.com/pleasurewood-chills-halloween/