Theme park advertises summer job vacancies

Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

A popular theme park is to launch its annual appeal for summer workers with a recruitment open day.

People enjoying the ride at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. Picture: NICK BUTCHER People enjoying the ride at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Pleasurewood Hills in Gunton, Lowestoft opens between April and October every year, employing many of its workers on a seasonal basis.

For the 2019 season it is looking to appoint ride operators, cleaners and members of its admissions teams before the park’s opening on Saturday, April 6.

It is also looking for people in its street, arcade and security teams, as well as employees in catering and retail.

Those interested in taking up one of the roles is asked to call into one of the recruitment open days between 10am and 3pm on Friday, February 1 and Saturday, February 2.

Woody, the mascot at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Woody, the mascot at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

No appointment is needed but people will need to hand in an application form and have a brief interview with members of the team to find out more about what is available.

Successful applicants will then be contacted by February 6 to attend assessment days on Saturday, February 9 and Sunday, February 10.

Anyone interested in a vacancy should visit Pleasurewood Hills’ website.