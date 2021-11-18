Plea to find next-of-kin of Norfolk man who died earlier this month

The death of a man from north Norfolk has prompted a plea to find his next-of-kin.

Norfolk Coroner's Service is trying to track down relatives of Ian Keith Westwell, 63.

Mr Westwell, who lived in Hempstead, died on Saturday, November 13.

The Coroner's Office has said there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Mr Westwell's death.

Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the Coroner’s Office.

It is thought Westwell may have had relatives in the Boston area of Lincolnshire.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Westwell and his next-of-kin should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.