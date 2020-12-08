Hunt for missing teenager continues
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Inquiries are continuing in the search to trace a teenager who has been missing for almost a week.
Concerns have been raised as police appeal for help to trace Michael Miller, 17, from Lowestoft.
The teenager went missing from his home address in the town having last been seen on the morning of last Wednesday, December 2.
The 17-year-old is described as being 5ft 8in tall, white skinned, of slim build with dark brown hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing a burgundy coloured tracksuit top and Nike bottoms, a black coat, grey trainers carrying a grey backpack.
A police spokesman said: "Michael Miller is still missing so enquiries remain ongoing."
Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Michael to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft police station on 101.
