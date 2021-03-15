Plea to find next-of-kin after man's body found in water
The death of a man, whose body was found in the water of a Broads marina, has prompted a plea to find his next-of-kin.
Norfolk Coroner's Service is trying to track down relatives of John Headley, 74.
Mr Headley, who lived at Bells Boatyard in Brundall, died on Sunday, February 20.
Police were called to the boatyard at about 10.50am that day to reports that a body had been discovered in the water.
Police and paramedics attended the scene, and Mr Headley's body was found near a set of moorings.
There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.
Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the Coroner’s Office.
It is thought Mr Headley may have had relatives in the Manchester area or in Scotland.
Anyone with information relating to Mr Headley should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.