‘When I hear a car I flinch’: Landlords of smashed-up pub say road is a speeding hotspot

PUBLISHED: 09:55 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 14 November 2020

Landlords of The Albion Pub in Great Yarmouth have pleaded with drivers to be careful when travelling along Nelson Road Central. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE/ KERRY GEDGE

The landlords of a coastal pub ploughed into by a car say there is a “constant stream of drivers” speeding past their window - and that an accident was bound to happen sooner or later.

Kerry and Aaron Gedge live and work above The Albion pub which sits at the corner of Nelson Road Central and Albion Road in Great Yarmouth.

They also run The Great Eastern - which is directly opposite.

Ever since the crash on Tuesday, October 27, they have been living in rented accommodation.

Ms Gedge said: “Our flat was destroyed in the crash. On the night of the accident we had to book into a Travelodge with our dog.

“My husband was upstairs at the time, and the car smashed into the pub just as I was on the phone to him. It was terrifying.”

The manager of the pub was working on the night of the accident in The Great Eastern.

He said he was standing outside when he saw a car “hurtling down” Nelson Road Central. The car hit a ‘give way’ sign outside the pub before flipping over and crashing into the pub’s wall and entrance, he said.

Paramedics and firefighters attended, with the driver and the person he hit taken to the James Paget Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

A police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Though the pub is temporarily closed, Mrs Gedge said she and her staff cross the road between the two pubs multiple times every night - and that when a car approaches she “flinches”.

She said: “Each night we hear drivers skating down that road at silly o’clock in the morning.

“It’s such a busy road into town. But there aren’t many points to cross. You can’t expect everyone to head to the Regent Road lights - it’s not realistic.”

She added: “Something has to be done. We desperately need speed humps, or more traffic calming measures in place. We’re pleading with drivers to avoid putting their foot down and think of people’s livelihoods.”

But Mrs Gedge said: “Regardless of what happened on this occasion, that road has always been an accident waiting to happen.

“It was just a matter of time.”

