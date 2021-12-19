Appeal for nursing and medical students to help with booster jab drive

University students are urged to help with the booster jab roll-out. - Credit: PA

Health bosses are appealing for nursing and medical students to help with Norfolk and Waveney's booster jab drive.

Vaccination clinics have been extended into evenings and weekends to provide hundreds more pre-bookable booster slots.

The Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) last week appealed for volunteers and NHS reservists to help with campaign, ramped up after the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

But they have also appealed for year three nursing and medical students looking to gain clinical experience - beyond their university placements.

They hope they will join the vaccination programme to support a number of sites across the county, undertaking paid shift work.

Health bosses said there are also further opportunities for year one and two nursing students to gain experience in the social care sector.

Anyone who can help should email nwccg.contactus@nhs.net or call 01603 595857.