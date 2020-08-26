‘This is still littering’ - Beach care expert warns against leaving rubbish by bins

Lynsey Stafford praised the people of the Hunstanton who she said were being responsible with their rubbish. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Leaving rubbish next to bins at the beach is just the same as littering, it has been warned.

Beachcare programme officers for East Anglia, Lynsey Stafford pleads with people to take home rubbish. Picture: Supplied Beachcare programme officers for East Anglia, Lynsey Stafford pleads with people to take home rubbish. Picture: Supplied

Lynsey Stafford, 33, is one of the RiverCare and BeachCare programme officers for East Anglia, and has urged people to take their rubbish home when visiting the seaside.

The care programme, from Keep Britain Tidy, is fully funded by Anglian Water and supports local community groups which get together off their own backs and litter pick across Norfolk.

They are there to support groups with equipment, guidance and insurance, with a particular focus on areas surrounded by water.

Miss Stafford is pleading with people coming out of lockdown and enjoying the weather to take rubbish home with them and not leave it next to a full bin.

Great Yarmouth's North Denes Beachcare volunteers after a successful litter pick Great Yarmouth's North Denes Beachcare volunteers after a successful litter pick

“Leaving your rubbish next to a bin is littering,” she said.

“It can be blown away by the time people come to collect.

“They might have good intentions by leaving their litter next to the bin, but this is still littering.

“They need to realise that if it’s not in the bin, it could blow out to sea, then it becomes microplastic, which does massive damage to the eco-system.”

A couple of weeks ago the 33-year-old was in Hunstanton handing over to a new group in the town, which is running out of the old beach cafe.

She praised the people who have stood up and taken action against the “uptick” of litter appearing on Norfolk coasts and said councils were “so stretched”.

The beach clean board at the Hunstanton cafe welcomes anyone to help out, though, with social distancing measures in effect, no more than six people can attend a litter pick.

Miss Stafford praised the people of the town, who she said were being responsible with their rubbish.

But she said the issue is not one which is easily fixed.

“There is no one size fits all,” she said.

“In some areas, it is made easy for people to get rid of rubbish. They have more bins with more capacity, which helps people comply with best practice.

“But, in other areas where there are not enough bins, some people end up leaving them next to them, which they think is the right thing to do, but it is not.”