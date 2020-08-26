Search

Advanced search

‘This is still littering’ - Beach care expert warns against leaving rubbish by bins

PUBLISHED: 06:30 27 August 2020

Lynsey Stafford praised the people of the Hunstanton who she said were being responsible with their rubbish. Picture: Chris Bishop

Lynsey Stafford praised the people of the Hunstanton who she said were being responsible with their rubbish. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Leaving rubbish next to bins at the beach is just the same as littering, it has been warned.

Beachcare programme officers for East Anglia, Lynsey Stafford pleads with people to take home rubbish. Picture: SuppliedBeachcare programme officers for East Anglia, Lynsey Stafford pleads with people to take home rubbish. Picture: Supplied

Lynsey Stafford, 33, is one of the RiverCare and BeachCare programme officers for East Anglia, and has urged people to take their rubbish home when visiting the seaside.

The care programme, from Keep Britain Tidy, is fully funded by Anglian Water and supports local community groups which get together off their own backs and litter pick across Norfolk.

They are there to support groups with equipment, guidance and insurance, with a particular focus on areas surrounded by water.

Miss Stafford is pleading with people coming out of lockdown and enjoying the weather to take rubbish home with them and not leave it next to a full bin.

Great Yarmouth's North Denes Beachcare volunteers after a successful litter pickGreat Yarmouth's North Denes Beachcare volunteers after a successful litter pick

“Leaving your rubbish next to a bin is littering,” she said.

“It can be blown away by the time people come to collect.

“They might have good intentions by leaving their litter next to the bin, but this is still littering.

You may also want to watch:

“They need to realise that if it’s not in the bin, it could blow out to sea, then it becomes microplastic, which does massive damage to the eco-system.”

A couple of weeks ago the 33-year-old was in Hunstanton handing over to a new group in the town, which is running out of the old beach cafe.

She praised the people who have stood up and taken action against the “uptick” of litter appearing on Norfolk coasts and said councils were “so stretched”.

The beach clean board at the Hunstanton cafe welcomes anyone to help out, though, with social distancing measures in effect, no more than six people can attend a litter pick.

Miss Stafford praised the people of the town, who she said were being responsible with their rubbish.

But she said the issue is not one which is easily fixed.

“There is no one size fits all,” she said.

“In some areas, it is made easy for people to get rid of rubbish. They have more bins with more capacity, which helps people comply with best practice.

“But, in other areas where there are not enough bins, some people end up leaving them next to them, which they think is the right thing to do, but it is not.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘We are not at that level’ - No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Travellers move on to Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Analysis: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘A big hit for the business’ - Café forced to close after coronavirus contact

Diane Syrette (left) with her daughter Sam Osborne at their Regent St cafe, Mocha. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Woman arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill Costa Coffee staff member

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of threataning to kill a member of staff at Costa Coffee. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

‘A customer threw a drink over staff’ - one restaurant owner’s Eat Out to Help Out experience

Landlady Kaeti Newport in one of the new rooms at the Smokehouse restaurant in the Grange Hotel at Ormesby St Margaret. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are not at that level’ - No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Analysis: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘No rush’ to fine parents not sending children to school in September

Schools are being urged to scrap non-attendence fines as pupils return following coronavirus closures. Picture: PA Images

‘Our doughnuts are very photogenic’ - Lockdown takeaway van puts success down to social media

Adam Bond and Merroney Reynolds at their

‘A sense of normality’ - school uniform suppliers busy as usual ahead of new term

School ties at the Stevensons School Outfitters shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY