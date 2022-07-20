News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plea to find next-of-kin after death of 65-year-old Norfolk man

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:52 PM July 20, 2022
Updated: 5:13 PM July 20, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

The death of a 65-year-old man has prompted an appeal to trace his next-of-kin.

Norfolk's Coroner's Service is trying to track down the family of Maurice Parkins who died in Croxton, near Thetford.

Mr Parkins had lived in the village while he was alive.

Despite carrying out enquiries, no next-of-kin has been identified by police or the coroner's office.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Parkins have been urged to contact the coroner's office in Norwich on 01603 774773.

Norfolk

