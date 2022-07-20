Plea to find next-of-kin after death of 65-year-old Norfolk man

The death of a 65-year-old man has prompted an appeal to trace his next-of-kin.

Norfolk's Coroner's Service is trying to track down the family of Maurice Parkins who died in Croxton, near Thetford.

Mr Parkins had lived in the village while he was alive.

Despite carrying out enquiries, no next-of-kin has been identified by police or the coroner's office.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Parkins have been urged to contact the coroner's office in Norwich on 01603 774773.