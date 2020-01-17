Search

Can you give a home to this 'playful' rescue staffy unwanted for three years?

PUBLISHED: 08:04 19 January 2020

Rosie, a staffy-mastiff cross, has spent the last three Christmasses at Meadowgreen Dog Rescue. Can you help give her a home?

Archant

A 'boisterous and playful' staffy is looking for a new home after having spent the last three Christmasses in a dog rescue centre.

Rosie, a five and a half year old staffy-mastiff cross, has a playful, loving personality, but has not yet been adopted as previous potential owner's have "fallen through for one reason or another."

She was rescued three years ago when Meadowgreen rescue centre, in Hales, found her lost as a stray, but she is now more than ready to go on to her forever home.

"She's not been very lucky," said Cherie Williams, the owner of Meadowgreen. "She is the dog we have had for the longest. She's one of the favourite of the walkers, and is boisterous and playful. We have given her lots of time."

Unfortunately, several people who considered adopting Rosie were unable to in the end, meaning she has spent three Christmasses at the rescue centre.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Williams said: "She's just lovely to walk, not difficult at all. She's one of those dogs where you scratch your head and think why has no one adopted her? There is no reason for it.

"It's really unusual to have a dog in rescue for two years or more. We do have a behaviourist who can assist with settling her into your home if you need it. But I don't think anyone would if you had a basic understanding of dogs."

Meadowgreen said that Rosie would not be okay for any families with young children, as they have a policy where they won't re-home them to families with young children if they don't know their history.

"She's lovely, but we just can't know her history so we wouldn't give her to a family with young children," Mrs Williams said.

"It would be ideal if she went to someone who has had a rescue dog before. And we want someone with a minimum six foot high fence, as she can jump. She's quite short and heavy but really can jump.

"I'd ask everyone to consider giving their home to a rescue dog. There are a lot of dogs looking for homes after Christmas, so consider your local rescue."

To adopt Rosie, click here or call 01508 548 216.

