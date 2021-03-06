Fire damages children's play area

Published: 9:31 AM March 6, 2021

The scene of the early morning blaze at the play area on Normanston Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

Firefighters spent 15 minutes tackling an early morning blaze in a play area at a popular park.

A crew from Lowestoft South Fire Station responded in the early hours following reports of a fire in Normanston Park, Lowestoft.

Firefighters were called to the park off Normanston Drive at 3.51am on Saturday, March 6 and spent 15 minutes tackling the blaze.

A brigade spokesman said: "Blue Watch from Lowestoft South Fire Station attended a fire during the night at Normanston Park in north Lowestoft.

"Children's play park equipment affected by fire, extinguished with one hose reel."

The flames were quickly put out and the scene was cleared by 4.06am.

Police and the council have been informed.