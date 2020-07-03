Search

Advanced search

Updated

Play areas and skateparks set for reopening

PUBLISHED: 14:41 03 July 2020

The Stoven Close children's play area in north Lowestoft looks set to be reopened. Pictures: Mark Boggis

The Stoven Close children's play area in north Lowestoft looks set to be reopened. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Archant

Work is under way as a council prepares to reopen play areas and skateparks across east Suffolk.

After the further easing of lockdown restrictions, and following the latest announcement from the Government, East Suffolk Council and East Suffolk Norse are busy preparing for play areas and skateparks to start reopening from tomorrow (Saturday, July 4).

This includes inspecting all sites to ensure they are safe and clear to reopen and installing new signage to highlight the guidelines which must be followed.

All sites will be reopened once this is completed.

Letitia Smith, the council’s cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, is encouraging families, children, and young people to enjoy the sites safely by continuing to follow the official guidelines.

She said: “We know that many families, children and young people have missed the play areas and skateparks, and we are excited that these can once again be enjoyed by the very people they were built for.

“However, it remains of uttermost importance that we all continue to play our part in controlling the virus.

“Therefore, I would like to remind everyone, young and old, to continue to follow the Government’s guidelines and any additional guidelines displayed when using our outdoor spaces.

“If a site is busy and it is not possible to practice social distancing, please consider coming back at another time when it is less busy.

“Also remember to bring hand sanitiser and use this frequently, and, as a minimum, before and after using any equipment.

“I know it can be hard to explain, especially to young children, but if you are a parent or a guardian of a child or young person, please make sure you have a chat with them about not congregating in groups or using busy sites, being patient and waiting their turns and continuing to follow the guidelines.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Just 12 new positive tests as coronavirus rate in Norfolk plummets

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

£1.3m designer home with unbelievable views goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

This four-bedroom home at Hilly Plantation on the edge of Norwich is on the market for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Tributes paid to village’s ‘kind and inspiring’ former headteacher

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular pub set to reopen with new menu and opening times

James Mortimer, head chef at the Marsham Arms at Hevingham. He said they had missed their customers during lockdown. Picture: James Mortimer

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Farke reveals he could have left City

Daniel Farke could have left Norwich City before and during the Premier League season Picture: Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA Wire

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Brighton - Zimbo injury boost. Surgery for Leitner

Norwich City face a must-win against Brighton at Carrow Road on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY