Play areas and skateparks set for reopening

The Stoven Close children's play area in north Lowestoft looks set to be reopened. Pictures: Mark Boggis Archant

Work is under way as a council prepares to reopen play areas and skateparks across east Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After the further easing of lockdown restrictions, and following the latest announcement from the Government, East Suffolk Council and East Suffolk Norse are busy preparing for play areas and skateparks to start reopening from tomorrow (Saturday, July 4).

This includes inspecting all sites to ensure they are safe and clear to reopen and installing new signage to highlight the guidelines which must be followed.

All sites will be reopened once this is completed.

Letitia Smith, the council’s cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, is encouraging families, children, and young people to enjoy the sites safely by continuing to follow the official guidelines.

She said: “We know that many families, children and young people have missed the play areas and skateparks, and we are excited that these can once again be enjoyed by the very people they were built for.

“However, it remains of uttermost importance that we all continue to play our part in controlling the virus.

“Therefore, I would like to remind everyone, young and old, to continue to follow the Government’s guidelines and any additional guidelines displayed when using our outdoor spaces.

“If a site is busy and it is not possible to practice social distancing, please consider coming back at another time when it is less busy.

“Also remember to bring hand sanitiser and use this frequently, and, as a minimum, before and after using any equipment.

“I know it can be hard to explain, especially to young children, but if you are a parent or a guardian of a child or young person, please make sure you have a chat with them about not congregating in groups or using busy sites, being patient and waiting their turns and continuing to follow the guidelines.”