Special Platinum Jubilee 50p rolled out at Sandringham

Beth Perry holding the new 50p coin by the Royal Mint, part of the Platinum Jubilee coin collection. Marking 70 years on the throne, the special obverse design, by esteemed artist John Bergdahl, depicts the Queen on horseback and will be struck on the 'heads' side of a new 50p and traditional £5 crown.

Post offices close to Sandringham are among the first to receive a special commemorative coin to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A new 50p coin to mark the historic milestone is being released at Post Office branches from Monday.

Only 1.3m coins are being made available for the "limited release" on February 7.

The new 50p coin by the Royal Mint, part of the Platinum Jubilee coin collection. Marking 70 years on the throne, the special obverse design, by esteemed artist John Bergdahl, depicts the Queen on horseback and will be struck on the 'heads' side of a new 50p and traditional £5 crown.

A maximum number of 5,000,070 will be minted as a further nod to the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Post offices near Windsor were also lucky to be among the first branches to receive the new coin.

Nick Read, chief executive at the Post Office, said: "We are thrilled to be part of the celebrations for Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee year and that our 11,500 Post Offices across the whole of the United Kingdom will exclusively start the circulation of this special 50p coin today.

"Postmasters are at the heart of their local communities and have been throughout our 360-year history. I have no doubt that this will be a real honour and privilege for Postmasters and their teams."



