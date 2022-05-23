News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Life-sized Queen in seafront Jubilee display

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:22 PM May 23, 2022
Platinum Jubilee

A cut-out of the Queen waves from a window on the seafront at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris BIshop

Waving serenely from the window, a life-sized Queen forms the centrepiece of a seafront celebration for the Platinum Jubilee.

Christine and Henry Souttar have decked out their home in Hunstanton with flags, bunting and pictures of the Elizabeth II, who celebrates the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne next month.

Passers-by stop to admire the couple's handiwork on their property on Cliff Parade.

Jubilee

Pictures, flags and bunting outside the Souttars' apartment in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I've always followed the Royal Family, I've lived in Norfolk all my life and she's almost a Norfolk person," said Mrs Souttar, 73. "I think she's a beautiful woman.

"I've tried to show some pictures so younger people could see her through the ages."

Mr Souttar, 71, said: "It's amazing how many people stop and look at them. I was fiddling about out there yesterday and there were two or three people, we got into conversation and they said they were pleased with what we'd done."

Jubilee

Pictures of the Queen through the ages on Christine and Henry Souttar's flat in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Souttars' first attempt ended in disaster when the decorations were torn down by a storm.  Some stronger bunting has now been added.



 

Hunstanton News

