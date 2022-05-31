Our Platinum Jubilee bar competition winner revealed

Megan Bartlett celebrates with her prize after winning the Moon Gazer Jubilee competition with brewery owner David Holliday. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A young woman will be raising more than one glass to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee after winning a free bar thanks to this paper.

Megan Bartlett, 23, of Caister, is the lucky winner of our Platinum Jubilee Bar competition, which offered nearly £500 of drinks.

Miss Bartlett, who lives with her parents, said: "I'm going to have some family come around on the Saturday and we should have a barbecue.

"I am surprised I won as a I think a lot of people entered the competition."

For the competition we teamed up with Hindringham-based brewery Moon Gazer to lay on drinks worth almost £500 for the lucky winner, their family and friends to toast the Queen's 70 glorious years as monarch.

For a chance to win the competition people were asked the question: "Our much-loved monarch is well known for her lifelong love of dogs.

"But which has been her favourite breed of them all ever since her 18th birthday, when she was given a puppy called Susan by her father, King George VI?"

The answer is off course corgis.

Miss Bartlett said: "I bought the paper and had the computer on and so just sent off the answer to the question very quickly."

She also said that everyone should celebrate the Queen's 70 years as monarch.

Miss Bartlett said: "I think everyone should get involved."

The prize won by Miss Bartlett includes 72 pints of Moon Gazer’s Jubilee special Hare Majesty Pale Ale, 36 cans of selected Moon Gazer craft beer, two bottles of Norfolk Gin, a bottle of Norfolk Vodka and a bottle of Norfolk Rum from Black Shuck, plus tonics.

Also behind the winner's bar ware 36 pints of Norfolk Cider and 18 pints of Norfolk apple juice from Whin Hill Cider, plus a selection of Kettle Chips for nibbles.

David Holliday, owner of Moon Gazer, said: "We are delighted to be involved in the competition."

The competition was run last month in this paper and our sister titles.