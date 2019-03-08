Search

'Share each other's joy': Couple's advice as they celebrate 70 years of marriage

PUBLISHED: 06:00 07 May 2019

“She bought me some cigarettes and we courted locally until we got married”. Picture: Contrbuted by Maureen Larkin

A couple have credited their long marriage to sharing their troubles, as they celebrate their platinum anniversary.

Cecil and Sylvia Nichols, from Loddon have chalked up 70 years of marriage. Picture: Contributed by Maureen LarkinCecil and Sylvia Nichols, from Loddon have chalked up 70 years of marriage. Picture: Contributed by Maureen Larkin

Cecil and Sylvia Nichols, from Loddon have chalked up 70 years of marriage, and it all began with a packet of cigarettes.

Mr Nichols, who hails from Hardley, in Norfolk was working at a farm in Chedgrave when he locked eyes with Sylvia, who was 13 at the time.

“I worked on a farm and Sylvia lived on the other side of the road, she would come across to get her mum's milk,” Mr Nichols said.

The pair got to know each other, and on his 17th birthday, Sylvia gifted him a packet of cigarettes from the store she worked at in Loddon.

Mr Nichols said: “The day was a wonderful, warm and sunny dayMr Nichols said: “The day was a wonderful, warm and sunny day". Picture: Contributed by Maureen Larkin

“She bought me some cigarettes and we courted locally until we got married,” Mr Nichols said.

At the age of 23, Mr Nichols married 19-year-old Sylvia in Chedgrave on May 7, 1949.

“My brother in law was so pleased to hear she wasn't pregnant - that everything was above board.

The happy couple pictured with their bridesmaids, Picture: Contributed by Maureen LarkinThe happy couple pictured with their bridesmaids, Picture: Contributed by Maureen Larkin

“The day was a wonderful, warm and sunny day. I remember we walked up to the street after our wedding and I had five pounds in my pocket. Five pounds to begin our married life,” he said.

Now aged 92, the retired groundsman from Hobart High said: “You have to share all your troubles, instead of telling someone else you are unhappy, you need to tell one another.

“We also share each other's joys, I love gardening and Sylvia does too,” he said.

On Sunday (May 5), the family came together, along with three of their bridesmaids, to celebrates their wedding anniversary.

“We had a big meal at the feather pub, all the family turned up - the whole family,” he said.

The couple has a daughter, Wendy who is aged 69, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, one of their grandchildren now lives in Canada.

In their life, they have been generous fundraisers for charities within the community and took to running the kingfishers fishing club in Loddon.

“You will have a row every now and then - but you help each other,” he said.

