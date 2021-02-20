Could plaques on Cromer Pier help fund its upkeep?
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019
Installing plaques on Cromer Pier has been suggested as a way of funding the maintenance of the North Norfolk landmark.
Earlier this month, a North Norfolk district councillor suggested the long term strategy for Cromer Pier be reviewed to see if there were any "fresh ideas" on how to pay for its maintenance after council papers for 2022-25 revealed the authority was going to spend "roughly £2.7M" on the structure.
Now, following coverage of the meeting, a Cromer resident has suggested plaques be installed along the pier to help draw visitors to it and as a way of funding maintenance costs.
Reverend Ray Scorey, a retired Baptist minister who has lived in the seaside town for six years, said he hoped something similar to the plaque scheme on Southwold Pier could be introduced in Cromer.
The 76-year-old, said: "[Cromer Pier] could have hundred and hundreds of plaques all along the railings and on the buildings. I think it would enhance it actually."
Rev Scorey said he knew Cromer Pier was one of the town's biggest draws with people coming to visit it for all sorts of reasons, be it for the views or because they had memories associated with it.
You may also want to watch:
He said he thought the scheme would provide the opportunity for people to leave "touching messages" and mark memories.
He said: "I think [the council] need to have a different approach and this would help them raise money."
Most Read
- 1 Hair salon up for sale as boss accuses government of 'letting us fail'
- 2 Couple 'in state of undress' at beauty spot fined for lockdown breach
- 3 Historic pub being transformed into £1million luxury home
- 4 Man taken to hospital after eight-hour incident on Norwich river
- 5 Archaeologists appeal for mains power at Norfolk dig site
- 6 Clerk who stole £120,000 from charity given more time to repay cash
- 7 'It absolutely stinks' - Lake of sewage forms behind houses
- 8 No takers, so RAF Marham's Victor bomber dismantled for scrap
- 9 Fishermen catch amazing orange octopus off north Norfolk
- 10 Pair of 'long-time' cocaine dealers sent to jail
Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets at North Norfolk District Council, said: "[NNDC] recognises the importance of Cromer pier not only as a heritage asset for the district but also in terms of the wider tourism economy.
"The idea of plaques on the pier is something has been discussed by officers in the past but not progressed. However, one of the key priorities within this administration’s Corporate Plan is to take a more commercial and business-like approach to help the council to become more financially sustainable and ideas such as these will be further considered as part of that process."
Do you agree with Rev Scorey's idea? Email sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk to share your views.