‘The standard was incredibly high’ - Alan Titchmarsh judges Norfolk gardens

PUBLISHED: 13:25 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 05 September 2020

Gardener’s World’s Alan Titchmarsh has been impressed with the standard of Norfolk’s gardeners while judging a competition in support of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice in Norwich.

The Planting for Priscilla competition invited the county’s gardeners to share pictures and virtual tours of their gardens on the charity’s social media, with Mr Titchmarsh judging the winners across six categories.

All entry fees went to the charity’s campaign to build a new hospice in the county.

He said: “The standard was incredibly high, but after much head-scratching, I came down on what I thought were some really worthy winners. Thank you to all those who participated, and to those that won, well done and congratulations, even though you gave me a tough time.”

The winners were:

Amanda Churcher - ‘Hanging Basket/Window Box/Patio Pot’ category.

Brendan Dowling - ‘Small Garden’ category.

Cheryl Sadd - ‘Vegetable Patch’ category.

Eve Richardson - ‘Large Garden’ category.

Liz & Florence Jesse - ‘Children’s Garden’ category.

Michelle Melton - ‘Perfectly Pink Plants’ category.

Mr Titchmarsh added: “This year, more than any other, we have really needed our gardens and the uplifting feeling from growing plants to improve our lives and the lives of others. You have done both these things by supporting the Priscilla Bacon Hospice and this gardening competition.”

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising and communications at Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Alan for judging our gardening competition. We were very proud that we had such a wonderful selection of beautiful Norfolk gardens to share with him.

“Many of these were accompanied by heart-warming stories from families who had received the benefit of care for relatives and loved ones at Priscilla Bacon Lodge. Creating and tending these gardens had often played an important role in their grieving process or were celebrations of loved ones.

“The funds raised by the competition will contribute to our fundraising campaign to build a new specialist hospice for Norfolk and Waveney. We would also like to thank Jarrold for their very generous sponsorship of the competition, providing gift vouchers for the winners.”

Those wishing to donate to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice should contact its fundraising team on 0330 223 4274 or email fundraising@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk

