Planting a garden of remembrance 'to keep alive the memory of past residents'

PUBLISHED: 18:16 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 28 June 2019

Tracy Nicholls, activities coordinator in the Downham Grange garden

Families and friends will sow seeds in care home's new memorial garden.

A nursing home in Downham Market will hold a ceremony to remember past residents and unveil memorial plaque.

The event will be held at the Downham Grange care home on Saturday, July 20 at 2:30pm.

Family and friends of past residents will write personal messages to their loved ones and plant forget-me-not flower seeds and rose bushed in the home's new memorial garden.

Tracy Nicholls, the home's activities coordinator, said: "All the staff at Downham Grange thought a memorial day would be a lovely idea to keep alive the memory of our past residents.

Liam O'Dea, grandson of Olga Webb- former resident who died last year, said: "Now that my dear nan is at peace I think it's a great way of remembering her and other loved ones who have passed and to be able to visit a garden of remembrance in their honour."

