Outdoor plant market to be held on Holkham Estate

PUBLISHED: 14:17 24 September 2020

Holkham Walled Garden. Picture: Archant

Holkham Walled Garden. Picture: Archant

Archant

The combination of staying at home and some glorious weather has meant one thing for many people - days spent in the garden.

With the recent change in weather, green fingered residents will be able to get their fix of autumn plants at a market coming to the Holkham Estate.

The event will be ticket only and social distancing measures will be in place to protect visitors attending the market, which is taking place in the walled garden on Saturday, September 26 and Sunday 27.

A spokesperson from Holkham said: “Offering an array of possibilities, autumn is the perfect time to revitalise your garden, so why not join us?

“With regional nurseries displaying a wide range of plants and other gardening essentials, as well as a variety of artisan stalls, you’ll be sure to find something special.”

To book tickets visit the Holkham website: www.holkham.co.uk

