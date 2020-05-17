Plants grown for Justice Ceremony to benefit charity and local community

Plants grown for the High Sheriff of Norfolk’s Justice Ceremony will now be used to benefit charity and the local community.

The Justice Ceremony, which was due to take place at Swaffham Church on Sunday, June 14, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the plants and flowers which were grown and to be made into a display for the ceremony by Family Action’s ESCAPE community allotment and orchard in Swaffham, will be given to the charity’s Discovery Garden in King’s Lynn.

But the project, which was commissioned by Norfolk’s High Sheriff Lady Roberts, will “not go to waste” and Family Action staff and volunteers have continued to grow the flowers and plants, in line with government guidelines, to be used at the Discovery Garden.

The team will create a display area at the community hub to “provide long-term benefits to the local community and wildlife,” once lockdown is over.

Lady Roberts said: “Whilst it is disappointing that the Justice Ceremony has been postponed and we will not have the opportunity to see the display created by ESCAPE, I am heartened that plans for the display to have a permanent home in the Discovery Garden in King’s Lynn are still going ahead so that it can be enjoyed by the local community.”

The display for the Justice Ceremony would have included planters and table displays made up of birch trees and wildflowers such as foxgloves, yarrow and wild clary, reflecting the charity’s ‘Family Monsters Garden’ which won top awards at last year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Family Action have said that the ESCAPE team grow more plants than are needed to ensure enough plants flower at the right time for such events and plant fairs and are offering them to the public in exchange for donations.

A JustGiving page has been set up to help with this and to raise money to help the charity’s work in supporting vulnerable members of the local community, particularly during the covid-19 pandemic.

The charity thanked Richard Brown from Emorsgate Seeds, James Goring and Melinda Raker of Salix River and Wetland Services Ltd.

For more on the extra plants, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/escapeproject