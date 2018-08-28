Plans unveiled for new police station in Swaffham

Plans for a new state-of-the-art police station in Swaffham, which will replace the existing station in the town as part of Norfolk Police’s 2020 vision, have been revealed.

The new station would be built on a greenfield site within Swaffham Ecotech Business Park, north of Green Way, replacing the station on Acre Road.

Details of the 2020 vision were released in October last year, with Norfolk’s Chief Constable Simon Bailey outlining the need for savings and to “adapt to meet the increased demand for services”.

The vision proposed to close many of the smaller public enquiry offices and build two new state-of-the-art facilities, one in the east of the county and one in the west, which aim to provide better resources for investigations.

The design and access statement for the new station reads: “This brand new facility will aim to seamlessly combine the decentralised police services into one central hub, allowing for better integration and harmonisation between the services.

“The design intent is to create a more fluid and flexible facility that engages all users of the building within shared spaces where possible in order to reduce the overall footprint of the building.

“Located within Swaffham Ecotech Business Park the site will provide easy access to the A47 which is the main artery road across Norfolk, providing the services on site with improved connectivity.”

Original proposals for the new station in Swaffham set out in the 2020 vision said the cost of the premises would be £3.5m plus £500k IT infrastructure costs.

The vision explains the need for the new hub “to provide the highest quality service to victims” by “consolidating and enhancing specialist trained detective capability”.

The building plan has an ‘eco’ design and comprises general offices, amenities, associated storage, car parking, cycle storage, a wash bay, refuse store areas and a new communications mast and is divided into an office block, amenities block and an entrance/link between the other two blocks.

There is also a separate bungalow building located to the west of the site which provides a public arrival point, with an element of land left undeveloped for potential future development.

Chaplin Farrant Ltd has been appointed by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk to make an application for full planning approval from Breckland Council.