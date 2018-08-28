Search

Advanced search

Plans unveiled for new police station in Swaffham

PUBLISHED: 12:19 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:19 20 December 2018

Norfolk Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Norfolk Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Plans for a new state-of-the-art police station in Swaffham, which will replace the existing station in the town as part of Norfolk Police’s 2020 vision, have been revealed.

Norfolk police officers on patrol. PIC: Ian Burt.Norfolk police officers on patrol. PIC: Ian Burt.

The new station would be built on a greenfield site within Swaffham Ecotech Business Park, north of Green Way, replacing the station on Acre Road.

Details of the 2020 vision were released in October last year, with Norfolk’s Chief Constable Simon Bailey outlining the need for savings and to “adapt to meet the increased demand for services”.

The vision proposed to close many of the smaller public enquiry offices and build two new state-of-the-art facilities, one in the east of the county and one in the west, which aim to provide better resources for investigations.

The design and access statement for the new station reads: “This brand new facility will aim to seamlessly combine the decentralised police services into one central hub, allowing for better integration and harmonisation between the services.

“The design intent is to create a more fluid and flexible facility that engages all users of the building within shared spaces where possible in order to reduce the overall footprint of the building.

“Located within Swaffham Ecotech Business Park the site will provide easy access to the A47 which is the main artery road across Norfolk, providing the services on site with improved connectivity.”

Original proposals for the new station in Swaffham set out in the 2020 vision said the cost of the premises would be £3.5m plus £500k IT infrastructure costs.

The vision explains the need for the new hub “to provide the highest quality service to victims” by “consolidating and enhancing specialist trained detective capability”.

The building plan has an ‘eco’ design and comprises general offices, amenities, associated storage, car parking, cycle storage, a wash bay, refuse store areas and a new communications mast and is divided into an office block, amenities block and an entrance/link between the other two blocks.

There is also a separate bungalow building located to the west of the site which provides a public arrival point, with an element of land left undeveloped for potential future development.

Chaplin Farrant Ltd has been appointed by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk to make an application for full planning approval from Breckland Council.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing woman

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Michael Bailey: Mixing, proving, delivering – why Max is leading the Norwich City way

From left Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell have led the new wave of Norwich City talent breaking through from the club's Colney academy. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Automatic number plate recognition to be installed at Diss station

New parking measures at Diss train station includes number plate recognition cameras. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists