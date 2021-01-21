New 66-bed care home with cinema planned near NDR

Published: 2:22 PM January 21, 2021

Plans for a new 66-bed care home at Broadland Gate have been unveiled. Picture: LNT Care Developments - Credit: LNT Care

A three-storey care home is the latest plan revealed for a fast-developing site close to one end of the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Leeds-based LNT Care Developments has lodged a bid to build the new home, with 66 beds, at Broadland Gate in Postwick.

If approved, the new development will be built on a parcel of land south of Poppy Way, near Broadland Business Park.

What a new 66-bed care home at Broadland Gate could look like - Credit: LNT Care Developments

Nick Broadbent, development director at LNT, said: "We are delighted to be involved with providing a care home for Norwich.

"The home is designed to provide a high-quality resource for elderly people in the local community.

"The facility will incorporate intelligent dementia design and be eco-friendly by benefitting from ground source heat pumps and LED lighting, keeping utility costs low."

The proposed build will see 66 beds spread across three floors, which will also include a cinema, library, garden room and tea shop.

The plan, should it be approved, would create jobs for more than 60 people, with 42 full-time and 20 part-time vacancies mooted.

Plans showing what a new 66-bed care home in Postwick could look like - Credit: LNT

Papers submitted with the application say: "The site is seen as an excellent opportunity to provide a new purpose-built care facility.

"It would not only serve as identified local need but would also be highly accessible to the community, providing both service and employment."

The Yorkshire-based developer has been behind around 100 care homes nationwide since 2005, largely in either the North or the Midlands.

It is also the firm that was behind plans to build an identical-sized facility in Nightjar Way in Holt.

However, this plan was refused by North Norfolk District Council in September 2019 - before the developer then lost an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate in July of last year, with an inspector agreeing the scheme would not fit with the character of the surrounding area.

The care home plan is the latest proposal for the area known as Broadland Gate, where work has already started to build a new Lidl supermarket.

The area will also be home to a £4.7m police investigation centre, while a 24-hour McDonald's could also be given planning permission next week.

Broadland Council will decide whether to approve the application in due course.