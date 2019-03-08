Swashbuckling day set to invade coastal village

Cley Harbour Day is taking place for a fourth year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

Plans are well underway for this year's Cley Harbour Day.

Cley Harbour on an open day in 2016. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Cley Harbour on an open day in 2016. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Now in its fourth year, the event will take place on Thursday, August 29.

Simon Read, Cley Harbour chairman, said "Cley Harbour Day started as a very small event three years ago and has grown to become a favourite event in the summer holidays for many people.

"Entry is free and we advise people to park in the village car park, near the village hall. Harbour Day takes place on the quay, in the shadow of the wonderful Cley Windmill."

Starting at 4pm, its line-up will include live music from Pirate Joe and the Foreign Locals, and also the Blakeney Old Wild Rovers. There will also family entertainment from Steve Sausage, have-a-go canoe racing, a barbecue, bar, best dressed boat, and a raffle.

For children there will be a best-dressed pirate competition for under 12s and the winner will get to make an adult walk the plank.

Funds raised will go towards the ongoing restoration of the harbour.

Full details can be found at www.cleyharbour.co.uk.