Plans to demolish historic pub approved just days after suspected arson attack
- Credit: Ian Pearce
Plans to demolish a historic pub on the edge of Norwich have been approved - just days after a devastating fire tore through it.
On Monday, firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at the former Griffin pub on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, which police are treating as a suspect arson attack.
The fire ripped through the derelict pub's roof, with the building's owners saying it had proven "impossible" to keep vandals out.
Now, just days later, Broadland Council has given the green light for the whole building to be demolished - having turned down a similar bid last year.
The latest application was submitted shortly before Christmas, following unsuccessful attempts to lease out the pub.
However, in approving the latest bid, case officer Helen Bowman wrote: "It is considered that the site has been adequately marketed and given its current state of repair is realistically unlikely to be viable as a public house."
Her report adds: "The building is currently in a poor state of repair and has now been significantly damaged by a fire."
You may also want to watch:
The application does not include any details of further development, however, Gary Leigh, of owners Marlinspike, previously said plans are being drawn up for a 98-home extra care facility on the site.
A spokesman for Marlinspike said demolition is expected to begin by the end of February, with a subsequent planning application to follow in the summer. It is then hoped if all goes smoothly with the application that the project will be completed during 2024.
Most Read
- 1 A47 closed in both directions after crash
- 2 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
- 3 Covid rips through care homes again with deaths almost doubling in a week
- 4 Woman in her 20s among 31 Covid patients to die in five days at hospital
- 5 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
- 6 Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death
- 7 'I am heartbroken' - Woman's two cats killed by 'reckless' drivers
- 8 Armed police detain man after 18 hours of negotiations
- 9 Road through village closed by floodwater
- 10 13 cars targeted in tyre-slashing spree
They added: "Ensuring the security of derelict buildings is a constant challenge. This is made particularly difficult where buildings are within large, open sites with many potential access points.
"Throughout this process, we worked with the local police and local authority to put in place appropriate safety and security measures."
When the original, refused application was submitted in 2019, Mr Leigh said the building had to be demolished for health and safety reasons as it had been the victim of frequent break-ins.
"We need to building to be demolished before any more damage is done," he said at the time.
Meanwhile, Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed the incident is being treated as arson and investigations are ongoing.