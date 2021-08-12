Car showroom could be replaced by new homes

Published: 2:55 PM August 12, 2021

The Favorit Motor Company and Mr Clutch, which cold be demolished to make way for 15 new homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

A car showroom and workshop could be demolished and replaced with 15 homes.

Vertex Architecture has applied to knock down the Favorit Motor Company and Mr Clutch on London Road, near King's Lynn.

It hopes to build two two-bed town houses, two four-bed town houses, five one-bed apartments and six two-bed flats on the site, which is near The Walks. The proposals also include two commercial units.

In a planning statement, the firm says: "The proposal has been designed to enhance and preserve the character of the area and have minimal impact on the surrounding street scene.

"The development is within walking distance of the train station, local supermarkets, and a large shopping area.

"There is also leisure facilities, police station, park and a local primary situated on Hospital Walk , all of which would mean that the proposed application for converting the existing dealership and office into 15 residential properties and two commercial units would be sustainable due to its proximity to amenities such as public transport, shops, job opportunities, hospitals and schools.

"Due to the proximity of the development to the town centre and public parking and also the easy accessibility to public transport, the development has no need for any parking to be provided, therefore this has been designed out of the development."

One person objecting to the proposals comments: "This application must factor in parking otherwise it needs to be rejected, there is already too much strain on neighbouring roads causing even further traffic flow problems and hazards so any development not considering at least two spaces per dwelling is being greedy and over developing. King's Lynn council you must not approve this if parking is not an essential factor."

The developer's statement concludes the proposal would provide "a viable use for the existing brownfield site" and provide much-needed housing.

A decision is expected in the autumn.