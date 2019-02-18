Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

200-year-old ‘unviable’ Norfolk Broads pub could be converted into homes

18 February, 2019 - 13:05
Elizabeth Estates is hoping to convert the Kings Arms in South Walsham into new homes. Photo: Google

Elizabeth Estates is hoping to convert the Kings Arms in South Walsham into new homes. Photo: Google

Archant

An 18th century Broads pub which has been empty since 2016 could be converted into new homes despite councillors refusing the plans.

Elizabeth Estates is hoping to convert the Kings Arms in South Walsham into new homes. Photo: GoogleElizabeth Estates is hoping to convert the Kings Arms in South Walsham into new homes. Photo: Google

Suffolk-based company Elizabeth Estates is hoping to turn the Kings Arms in South Walsham into two properties, claiming the premises is in an “unviable” business location.

In a planning application submitted to Broadland District Council, it claims the pub’s past two tenants both became bankrupt.

Despite this, Broadland refused the application in August last year, stating the applicant had provided insufficient information to back up its viability claims.

Now, Elizabeth Estates has appealed that refusal, meaning an independent planning inspector could allow for the conversion to go ahead.

While the pub building, located on Panxworth Road, would be retained, it would be converted into two new homes. A bungalow would also be built to the rear of the site.

In an appeal document, Elizabeth Estates said: “The Kings Arms is one of those premises where the passing trade has diminished in this location, creating an unviable business location.

“This can be qualified by the failure of the last two tenants, who sadly each became bankrupt.”

The company said the success of the near by Ship Inn had a “large effect” on the Kings Arms when it was trading as a pub and a restaurant.

It said no “suitable” tenants had been found to take on the premises despite being on the market with two specialist agents.

The appeal document said: “Since becoming vacant the property has also suffered from break-ins and criminal damage, along with no tenants coming forward leads the applicants to seek redevelopment of the site in their ownership.”

A date has not been set for the appeal to be heard at a planning inquiry.

Refusing the application last year, Broadland council said the building’s conversion would result in the loss of a local service to South Walsham.

It also said no evidence had been provided to show the building had been marketed.

According to the Norfolk Pubs website, the Kings Arms first received its licence on September 9, 1789.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

The traveling Norwich City fans got to enjoy themselves at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Shabby to chic: Amazing before and after pictures of Golden Triangle semi

The property on Town Close road for sale. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk

Orthodox church to add domed chapel to former police station building

The former police station building in Stalham where the St Fursey's congregation meets. Photo: Wiliiam Harrison
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists