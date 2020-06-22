Search

Bus station could be demolished to make way for new flats and library

PUBLISHED: 10:55 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 22 June 2020

Plans have been revealed to redevelop Hunstanton Bus Station Picture: Chris Bishop

Plans have been revealed to redevelop Hunstanton Bus Station Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A bus station could be replaced with a new library and 49 flats.

Hunstanton library, which will be replaced with a larger library as part of the scheme Picture: Chris BishopHunstanton library, which will be replaced with a larger library as part of the scheme Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk council wants to redevelop Hunstanton bus station, at the junction of Westgate and St Edmund’s Terrace.

A planning statement says the move would provide for “renewed employment uses at the site” , by replacing its currently vacant shop and cafe with a larger unit, along with a larger library.

It adds: “The scheme will provide for a new library that is larger than the existing, as well as new public conveniences, which would constitute a significant benefit in the form of renewed

provision of such community facilities in this town centre location, together with a retail

The bus station would be replaced with on-street bus stops, on St Edmund's Terrace Picture: Chris BishopThe bus station would be replaced with on-street bus stops, on St Edmund's Terrace Picture: Chris Bishop

unit, and 49 new homes.”

You may also want to watch:

Three buildings are proposed, with the largest at the junction of Westgate and St Edmund’s Terrace housing the library, shop and toilets on the ground floor, with four storeys of 37 flats above it. Two other two-storey buildings would house the remaining 12 apartments.

Planning papers say the scheme would include 10 affordable units, while the current bus turning area would be replaced with 53 parking spaces.

The planning application states the loss of the bus station “will not constitute the loss of a community facility as the facility can be adequately replaced in terms of the function it provides by on street bus stops in the near vicinity”.

It adds these would be sited along St Edmund’s Terrace, within a minute’s walk.

During the redevelopment of the site, it is intended that the Hunstanton Public Library

would move to a temporary home within the Valentine Centre.

The statement concludes: “The proposal meets the requirements of all relevant adopted development plan policies, including with regards to housing delivery, town centre and community facilities policies, highway safety, parking provision, sustainable travel, residential amenities, foul and surface water drainage, managing flood risk, potential contamination risk, and landscaping.”

A pubic consultation event was held in November, 2019, where the response was “largely positive”. A decision is expected later this year.

Topic Tags:

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

