Plans to add more homes to approved development

Published: 11:16 AM May 31, 2021

Plans have been lodged with Breckland Council to build 31 new homes on agricultural land to the west Heath Road in Hockering. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been lodged to add more properties to a 28-home development.

The bid has been submitted to Breckland Council to build 31 new homes on agricultural land to the west Heath Road in Hockering.

It comes after plans for 28 homes were given outline planning permission in September 2019.

The proposal includes 25pc affordable housing, pedestrian links, public space, landscaping, and associated infrastructure.

A planning statement prepared by Locus Planning, on behalf of the applicants, said: "The development would provide a significant social benefit in helping to meet the housing needs in the district through the delivery of affordable and market housing, and where sited within the settlement boundary and in close proximity to other properties."

A Breckland Council officer has, in the planning documents, encouraged developers to speak to them about increasing the affordable housing provision.

A concern by a resident living nearby centres on the impact of additional vehicles on Heath Road.