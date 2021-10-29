Vision for historic Guildhall moves forward to secure its future

Plans to refurbish and enhance Britain's oldest working theatre are moving forward with actor and producer Tim FitzHigham helping to secure its future.

The Grade I listed St George’s Guildhall complex, in King's Lynn, could benefit from significant investment if its businesses case led by the Town Deal Board is successful, after £25m Town Deal funding was announced for the town earlier this year.

The vision for the complex is taking shape, with the recent announcement of Ms FitzHigham as the project's interim creative director. He has been helping with plans to secure the Guildhall's future since 2016.

He will be working for cultural venue specialists FEI to produce the business case to help secure investment for the project.

West Norfolk Council, the National Trust, Norfolk Museums Service, and Norfolk Arts Service is also developing a new vision for the project.

Mr FitzHigham said: “St George’s Guildhall is a much-loved venue with a rich heritage. It is an asset for King’s Lynn of which we can all be proud.

“With the Towns Fund investment, and through partnership working, we have a huge opportunity to develop the Guildhall’s offer, and deliver a transformative cultural project to benefit very many people."

Michael Baldwin, vice-chairman of the Town Deal Board and chairman of the Guildhall Complex Advisory Group said: “St George’s Guildhall is a hugely important historical and cultural asset for the town and I am thrilled to see the significant progress that is being made in enhancing its place and role in King’s Lynn.

“The Guildhall complex will become King’s Lynn’s cultural and creative hub that offers even more for local people and visitors to our town.”

Russell Clement, general manager for the National Trust, said it was "heartening" to see plans and work progressing to safeguard the historic site.

The general manager added: “St George’s Guildhall is the oldest working theatre in the UK.

“I’m very happy to be part of the team supporting the borough council in this ambitious and significant project and it’s important that we work in partnership with others to create a space that future generations of King’s Lynn can be proud of and enjoy. "