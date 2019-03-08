New McDonald's restaurant to create 'at least 65 jobs and bring significant investment to the area'

More than 60 jobs look set to be created as work progresses on a new McDonalds drive-through restaurant.

Plans for a new two-storey McDonald's drive-through restaurant in Lowestoft were approved a year ago.

And this week a spokesman for the fast food chain confirmed that they were "looking forward" to progressing works "following a minor change to the site layout."

It comes after the restaurant chain lodged two Illuminated Advertisement Consent applications to East Suffolk Council earlier this month.

With "layout changes" proposed for the development of a drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain on land at Kirkley Rise in Mill Road, the latest applications centre around "the installation of one freestanding 8M totem sign" and "the installation of seven fascia signs."

These applications are both currently "awaiting decision."

A McDonald's spokesman said: "Following a minor change to the site layout, we are looking forward to progressing with our works.

"The new restaurant would create at least 65 jobs and bring significant investment to the local area."

With the fast food chain submitting plans for a potential third McDonald's restaurant in Lowestoft in June last year, at the time the developers said the planned building would include two floors with a large dining area on the second floor, a children's play area and outdoor seating.

The proposed new restaurant was earmarked to replace the disused petrol station on Kirkley Rise, opposite the Spring Tide pub.

In the design and access statement submitted last year, the developers said: "The two storey building will provide a striking presence on the corner plot of the site, providing a landmark building on one of the main routes into the town."

The development was subsequently approved by the then Waveney District Council in September last year.

The former garage site has long since been cleared, with fencing, weeds and overgrown shrubbery now dominating.

The plans for the drive-through received a mixed reception from residents at the time, with many saying the new restaurant would increase obesity and worsen the traffic problems at the roundabout.

The scheme was also criticised by two councillors at the planning meeting due to traffic concerns and a rise in obesity in the area.

The approval meant that Lowestoft gained its third McDonalds, in addition to the Pakefield and London Road North restaurants.