Plans unveiled for new indoor swimming pool in town

PUBLISHED: 17:41 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 11 April 2019

Plans have been revealed for a new indoor swimming pool on Turbine Way in Swaffham. Picture: Google

Plans have been revealed for a new indoor swimming pool on Turbine Way in Swaffham. Picture: Google

Plans have been revealed to build a new indoor swimming pool in Swaffham.

The new proposals, which have been submitted to Breckland Council, would see a former industrial unit on Turbine Way converted into a new pool in the town.

The application has been presented by a Mrs Bromley, who proposes to change the site formerly occupied by STG Aerospace Ltd into an indoor, above ground swimming pool.

It would include two floors, with swimming lessons and water activities to all ages being available on the lower floor and indoor recreational activities, baby massage and yoga on the first floor.

Two employees would work full-time at the pool, which would open between 8am and 8pm on weekdays, 8am to 6pm on Saturdays and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.

It is not yet clear whether the new swimming pool would be open for the public to use or would require private booking.

Calls have previously been made to boost the number of leisure facilities in the town, including for a new public swimming pool to be built.

Last year, a survey conducted in the town showed that 97pc of those who took part stated they would swim more often if there was a new pool in Swaffham.

The survey also showed that 34pc of people who said they would swim more often would visit the pool once every week.

In 2017, campaigners released images of plans to build an indoor swimming pool facility near to the former Green Britain Centre costing around £2.6 million.

Plans for the new pool would also include eight existing car parking spaces being retained, along with six cycle spaces and one disabled spot.

It is positioned between two other industrial units on Turbine Way and would not include the gain, loss or change of any residential units or non-residential floorspace.

What do you think about the plans for a new swimming pool in Swaffham? Get in touch with our reporter Daniel Bennett by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

