News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Giant maize maze size of 12 football pitches planned for Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:40 AM July 11, 2022
People in maize maze

Plans have been submitted for a maize maze near Pulham Market - Credit: Archant

Families could be having fun escaping from a giant maze on land the size of 12 football pitches if plans are approved. 

A farm diversification project could see a 16-acre field on the outskirts of Pulham Market planted with maize as part of a bid to turn it into an attraction.

A planning application for the land north of Ashleigh Farm on Wood Lane would also see part of the land planted with cut flowers, while it also seeks permission to install a play area.

If given the go-ahead temporary units to sell food and drink and toilets would also be put on the site.  

The plans submitted to South Norfolk Council state that once grown the summer attraction would be open daily from 10am to 4.30pm seasonally and in the school holidays.

The scheme includes plans for a grass car park for up to 250 vehicles. 

No design or theme for the maze is included in the plans.

South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jessie Buckley and Graham Cole have both recently moved to Norfolk. 

5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Music | Special Report

Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?

Joel Adams

person
Strattons Hotel off Ash Close in Swaffham and, inset, owner Vanessa Scott

Norfolk hotel owned by the same family for over 30 years is up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon