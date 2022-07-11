Giant maize maze size of 12 football pitches planned for Norfolk

Plans have been submitted for a maize maze near Pulham Market - Credit: Archant

Families could be having fun escaping from a giant maze on land the size of 12 football pitches if plans are approved.

A farm diversification project could see a 16-acre field on the outskirts of Pulham Market planted with maize as part of a bid to turn it into an attraction.

A planning application for the land north of Ashleigh Farm on Wood Lane would also see part of the land planted with cut flowers, while it also seeks permission to install a play area.

If given the go-ahead temporary units to sell food and drink and toilets would also be put on the site.

The plans submitted to South Norfolk Council state that once grown the summer attraction would be open daily from 10am to 4.30pm seasonally and in the school holidays.

The scheme includes plans for a grass car park for up to 250 vehicles.

No design or theme for the maze is included in the plans.